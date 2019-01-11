New York Mets
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle on a one-year $17 million deal
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
That’s a record raise in arbitration
No arb hearings for Mets as all contracts have been settled...Thats the first time since 2012 that has happenedBeat Writer / Columnist
The tax portion is importantWith everyone now accounted for from arbitration settlements.... #Mets 2019 Payroll= $155.0M Payroll for MLB Tax Purposes= $175.9M https://t.co/ybdXUFT97a https://t.co/rSwFNwqa0EBlogger / Podcaster
