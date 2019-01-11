New York Mets

WFAN
Degrom-1021904506

Mets Avoid Arbitration With Jacob deGrom, Reach Record-Setting Agreement

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract, a record raise for an arbitration-eligible player from his $7.4 million salary.

Tweets