Mets, deGrom agree to $17 million, 1-year contract

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 7m

NEW YORK (AP) — NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract, a record raise for an arbitration-eligible player from his $7.4 million salary.

