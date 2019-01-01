New York Mets

ESPN
Mets, deGrom settle on record raise to $17M

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN 4m

Pitcher Jacob deGrom more than doubled his salary as he reached a $17M deal with the Mets for 2019, breaking the record for a raise for an arbitration-eligible player.

