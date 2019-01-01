New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Nola, Severino likely to arbitration
by: Jeff Passan — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 4m
Starting pitchers Aaron Nola of the Phillies and Luis Severino of the Yankees did not reach a settlement on deals for the 2019 season and are headed to arbitration, sources told ESPN.
Tweets
-
Mets settled with all arbitration eligible guys. Noah - 6 M Degrom - 17 M Conforto - 4.025 M Matz - 2.625 M Wheeler - 5.975 M D’arnaud - 3.515 MBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow! Blue Jays eating a ton of money and Dodgers reuniting with their former 17-round pick in the '02 Draft. $3.6M is a great price for a guy that's still a great pitch framer, provides double-digit power, and gets on-base at a solid clip.#Dodgers’ obligation to Martin will be $3.6M. https://t.co/3NN0qVuMt6Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets Jacob deGrom after his historic payday >> https://t.co/xzJ7NK9j7BNewspaper / Magazine
-
Give ya a hint who the #Mets won’t be signing next yearNolan Arenado asked for a record $30 million in arbitration. The #Rockies offered $24 million.Minors
-
ICYMI Noah Syndergaard avoids arbitration, gets one year $6 million Mets contract https://t.co/NNoLseXWd3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AlbertBreer: Source: The Dolphins are expected to hire Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores as head coach after New England’s season ends. @RapSheet first on it.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets