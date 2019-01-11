New York Mets
New York Mets Settle Remaining Arbitration Cases, Headlined by $17 Million Deal For Jacob Degrom
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
The deadline for teams to reach one year deals prior to salary arbitration was at 1:00 pm, and the New York Mets took care of their business efficiently. The Mets began the day with five remaining …
Mets settled with all arbitration eligible guys. Noah - 6 M Degrom - 17 M Conforto - 4.025 M Matz - 2.625 M Wheeler - 5.975 M D’arnaud - 3.515 MBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets Jacob deGrom after his historic payday >> https://t.co/xzJ7NK9j7BNewspaper / Magazine
Give ya a hint who the #Mets won’t be signing next yearNolan Arenado asked for a record $30 million in arbitration. The #Rockies offered $24 million.Minors
ICYMI Noah Syndergaard avoids arbitration, gets one year $6 million Mets contract https://t.co/NNoLseXWd3Blogger / Podcaster
