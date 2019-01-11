New York Mets
deGrom gets record-setting raise to avoid arb
Jacob deGrom received a record-setting raise and four other key members of the Mets' stout roster more than doubled their respective salaries while avoiding an arbitration hearing. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner deGrom agreed to a one-
Mets settled with all arbitration eligible guys. Noah - 6 M Degrom - 17 M Conforto - 4.025 M Matz - 2.625 M Wheeler - 5.975 M D’arnaud - 3.515 MBeat Writer / Columnist
Wow! Blue Jays eating a ton of money and Dodgers reuniting with their former 17-round pick in the '02 Draft. $3.6M is a great price for a guy that's still a great pitch framer, provides double-digit power, and gets on-base at a solid clip.#Dodgers’ obligation to Martin will be $3.6M. https://t.co/3NN0qVuMt6Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets Jacob deGrom after his historic payday >> https://t.co/xzJ7NK9j7BNewspaper / Magazine
Give ya a hint who the #Mets won’t be signing next yearNolan Arenado asked for a record $30 million in arbitration. The #Rockies offered $24 million.Minors
ICYMI Noah Syndergaard avoids arbitration, gets one year $6 million Mets contract https://t.co/NNoLseXWd3Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AlbertBreer: Source: The Dolphins are expected to hire Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores as head coach after New England’s season ends. @RapSheet first on it.TV / Radio Personality
