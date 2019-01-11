New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
2019-01-11t222236z_1_lynxnpef0a1n2_rtroptp_2_baseball-mlb-was-nym.jpg.cf

Mets, deGrom agree to one-year, $17 million deal

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 3m

National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract on Friday to avoid salary arbitration. The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 with a microscopic 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last season. The two-t

Tweets