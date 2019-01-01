New York Mets

Mets Merized
1791f079-4c4f-4435-afa7-50407e8cc89a

Morning Briefing: DeGrom Sets Another Record

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 4h

Good Morning Mets Fans!!Yesterday at 1 PM was the deadline to exchange arbitration numbers between the players and their teams. These negotiations determine a player's 2019 salary. Craig Calcate

Tweets