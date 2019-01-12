New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for January 12, 2019
by: Jonathan Maseng — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Coutinho NFl Playoff Predictions: Chiefs 31 Colts 21, Rams 30 Cowboys 17, Chargers 27 Pats 24, Eagles 38 Saints 35 in OTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MommaV16: Beautiful day at @Twins Fantasy Camp!! Watching these two coach the Championship Game... @FrankViola16 Frank Viola & Jeff Reardon!! #SweetMusic #TheTerminator https://t.co/4XWPBiBNlHMinors
-
Always a good sign when Rob and JP are talking about just making it to the halftime in the 28th minute.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you haven’t been, it’s worth the trip. See big leaguers in a minor league atmosphere. Like the song says - bring your kiddies, bring your wife, guaranteed to have the time of your life.?☀️ #SpringTraining tickets on sale now! ?☀️ ?️: https://t.co/6F9mFZ3vgC https://t.co/NKqvCWaQUrMinors
-
Oh right Westwood is an incredibly good shot stopperBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets gave Jacob deGrom a historic raise yesterday #LGM https://t.co/K46TYZNVrdBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets