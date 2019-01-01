New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
3738124462_a9955c0740_b

The Yankees Taking a Page out of the Mets Book

by: John Sheridan Gotham Baseball 2m

With Didi Gregorius suffering a torn UCL, he needed Tommy John surgery leaving the Yankees to figure out who was going to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop in 2019. After all, even with…

Tweets