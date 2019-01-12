New York Mets

Inbox: Will Mets enter Harper sweepstakes?

Just like that, there's less than a month to go before Spring Training. It's time for another batch of questions and answers: Hi Anthony. Question for you: Why don't the Mets sign Bryce Harper?-- @do_notpassgo via Twitter

