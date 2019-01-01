New York Mets

Mets Merized
Shoebox-memoriues

Shoebox Memories – 1978 Topps Lenny Randle

by: Carl Aridas Mets Merized Online 4m

The card above, card number 544 from the 1978 Topps set, is an interesting card of an interesting character during a very non-interesting time period in the history of the New York Mets.As we

Tweets