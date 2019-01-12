New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Slated For Two Sunday Night Baseball Appearances In 2019
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
The New York Mets figure to be a more competitive team in 2019, but their games won’t draw a ton of national attention just yet. Major League Baseball announced the start times for its games …
Tweets
-
According to "The Shredder" on @MLBNetwork, Jed Lowrie is listed at #2 and Robinson Canó is listed at #4 as the top second baseman in the MLB! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bend the Knee #SpringisComing.@GameOfThrones Night is Saturday, April 27. The first 25K fans will get a #GoT // @Noahsyndergaard bobblehead. ? https://t.co/T5Qp76wGJz https://t.co/RqnXrtHRVKProspect
-
Kinda cool Mike Piazza Mets bobblehead https://t.co/WjxETCiybrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets with two of the top four second basemen in baseball. Mike also notes he had McNeil at #11.Here's my Top 10 2B. There's an article explaining why coming. https://t.co/QP2tHmsm1JBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow, really?! I'm getting so pumped for the new season. I really love the makeup of this team so far. All the additions feel like perfect fits, unlike the previous three offseasons which always felt like square pegs in round holes. Sorry Sandy, but you know I'm right. ? LGM!??@MetsMerized The Shredder has them both in the top 5!Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets end up with two of MLB Network’s top four second basemen. That’ll do.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets