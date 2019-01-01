New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. & Rajai Davis and the competition for the last three hitting spots
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 18s
There’s safety in doing things the way every other team does things. Sometimes this is smart percentage baseball at work and other times it’s done for no other reason than to avoid second guessing.…
Tweets
-
Nick Foles' magic carpet heads to New Orleans https://t.co/CD2niAojECBlogger / Podcaster
-
Patriots aren't going down here https://t.co/FgPgjxyfgwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chargers have a lot of history to overcome if they want to beat the Patriots https://t.co/tjywKwqGQnBlogger / Podcaster
-
It was Jared Goff who had the clinching run for the Rams https://t.co/S6Ut8Ayx56Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MeLlamoTrevor: . @FBI my wife wants me to eat this. Plz arrest her.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets