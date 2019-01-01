New York Mets

Mets Merized

Two Mets Make MLB’s Top Second Baseman List

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 58s

MLB Network ranked the top 10 second basemen in baseball according to "The Shredder" and two Mets appeared on the list. The Shredder gave the Mets two of the top five second basemen in baseball in

Tweets