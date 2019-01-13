New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-05-at-6.27.14-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Lyin’ Todd Frazier grinds out a retweet about MLB labor issues

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Todd Frazier retweeted this… All of you 1-3 yr players out there better be paying attention to what’s going on in our game. You’re next. @MLB — Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) January 12, 2019 What’s weird is the one group of owners you can’t kill right...

Tweets