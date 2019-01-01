New York Mets

Foul Territory
Maguire

This Week in Baseball – Arbitration Records, Machado-Harper Watch, Brewers Catch Grandal, Dodgers Catch Martin, Tebow Catches Fiancee

by: FT Staff Fout Territory 2m

The top stories in baseball this week: Arbitration Records, Machado-Harper Watch, Brewers Catch Grandal, Dodgers Catch Martin, Tebow Catches Fiancee

Tweets