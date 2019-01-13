New York Mets

The Mets Police
Noah

Here’s the Noah Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead design!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I’m told there is already a three hour line in front of Citi Field.  I hope SNY doesn’t trade Thor before April 27th! .@GameOfThrones Night is Saturday, April 27. The first 25K fans will get a #GoT // @Noahsyndergaard bobblehead. ? https://t.co/T5Qp76

Tweets