Attention QBC attendees, batting for Keith Hernandez, number 18 Darryl Strawberry
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
The folks at the Queens Baseball Convention asked me to share the below post… If you follow Keith Hernandez on Twitter you know that his chronic back issues flared up last week pretty badly. He has been laid up for over a week now and even with...
