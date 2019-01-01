New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres-gimenez-fielding-3

MLB Pipeline Selects Andres Gimenez to 2019 All-Defense Team

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 53s

This weekend New York Mets top prospect, shortstop Andres Gimenez, was named to MLB Pipeline's 2019 All-Defense Team.As the Pipeline's Jonathon Mayo notes, Gimenez reached Double-A at just 19

