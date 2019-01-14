New York Mets

Yankees and Mets icon Mel Stottlemyre dead at 77

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 24s

New York baseball has lost an icon. Mel Stottlemyre, an ace pitcher for the Yankees in the 1960s and a premier pitching coach on World Series champions for both the Mets and Yankees, passed away at

