New York Mets

Mets 360
Farm

Mets Minors: Jeff McNeil and the victims of circumstance

by: David Groveman Mets 360 2m

The Mets have had a busy offseason and as the dust settles it seems that the Mets may have brought in enough veteran bodies to keep both Jeff McNeil and Top Prospect, Peter Alonso from making the t…

Tweets