Mel Stottlemyre, former Yankees and Mets pitching coach, dead at 77: Report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Stottlemyre endured a long-time battle with bone marrow cancer.
#RIP Mel Stottlemyre, one of the kindest, most devoted people I’ve ever known in MLB. Pitchers respected him because of his major league credentials and ability to think along with them. Plus, he actually caught them during bullpen sessions - a rarity. He will be missed.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYNJHarper: Sad that Mel Stottlemyre, as classy as he was great, has passed away. Writing his autobiography with him was one of my all-time favorite experiences. Will have a column on him for @SNYtv later. RIP Mel.Beat Writer / Columnist
86 Mets pitching coach Met Stottlemyer dies at 77 https://t.co/DkqHgYiCU4Blogger / Podcaster
