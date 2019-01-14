New York Mets

86 Mets pitching coach Met Stottlemyer dies at 77

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The pitching coach of the 1986 Mets, Mel Stottlemyre has died. Depending on your age, you may think of him as Yankees pitcher, or pitching coach to the Torre Yankees…but to me he’s the long time pitting coach of the Mets. Along with Davey, Mel...

