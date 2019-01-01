New York Mets

Mets Merized

Get to Know Mets Infielder Jed Lowrie

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2m

On Thursday night, the New York Mets signed infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year $20 million deal to bring the 35-yeaer old veteran to Flushing.After a successful college career at Stanford Univ

Tweets