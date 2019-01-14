New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-14-at-2.28.59-pm

T-Shirt guy announces 1987 Mets Pennant

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

TTSG has announced a few new pennants including this one… Hey it’s the closest to a pennant the 1987 Mets will ever get.  WHOA cheap shot at the 1987 Mets, pretty uncool of me.  Eh, you should have had a dynasty, win some games.   Add Mets Police to...

Tweets