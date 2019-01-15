New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: its as quiet as a 1987 Pennant

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Quiet morning in Queens.  Lots of talk in the news about a leader possibly being under the control of outside agencies.  Hopefully such a thing never befalls the Mets. Mel Stottlemyer has passed away. The T-Shirt guy is selling a...

