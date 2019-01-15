New York Mets

Former Mets pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre passes away at age 77

by: Steve Malik Fansided: Rising Apple 5m

The New York Mets family lost a former coach with the passing of Mel Stottlemyre Sr. He was 77. Former New York Mets pitching coach and MLB pitcher Mel Sto...

