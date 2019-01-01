New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets’ pitching rotation is primed for a big year
by: John Fox — Mets 360 7m
So far this offseason, rookie GM Brodie Van Wagenen has been wheeling and dealing players as much or more than any Mets GM ever. By signing Wilson Ramos and shipping out Kevin Plawecki, he’s remade…
Tweets
-
Martin Maldonado is a name that would make sense if they went that route. They liked his glove/arm earlier in off season.@Ken_Rosenthal reports Mets could trade d’Arnaud and sign a different backup C. Have heard same. Also looking for SP depth, hence their engagement on Holland before he signedMinors
-
And Roberto Hernandez back to Fausto Carmona?Now waiting for Giancarlo Stanton to go back to Mike Stanton https://t.co/IX3tVhkQx9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hampshire College, presented by Verizon https://t.co/Yengciy3vyBlogger / Podcaster
-
B.J. Was definitely the better player. Don’t blame him..@MLBNetwork Melvin Upton announces he will be officially known as B.J. Upton, once again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
They can have himBlogger / Podcaster
-
Molina average annual value was $20M in three-year extension. McCann was $17M in five-year deal, Martin $16.5M on five-year deal. Grandal evidently viewed potential $15M AAV in four-year deal with #Mets as step back. Got $18.25M for one year from #Brewers.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets