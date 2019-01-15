So therefore the Mets have MORE advantages than the poor lowly Yankees. That explains why the Mets have been in the World Series in recent memory and the Yankees have not. Perhaps Manfred does not need to act since possibly the Yankees cannot afford expensive Free Agents.

Fiddle Elphier metspolice The company owned by the Yankees owners owns 20% of YES. The company owned by the Mets owners owns 65% of SNY. That's the difference.