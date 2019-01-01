New York Mets

Mets open to trading Travis d'Arnaud

The 29-year-old d'Arnaud was a non-tender candidate earlier this offseason, but the Mets ultimately decided to offer him arbitration -- with the two sides agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.515 million.

