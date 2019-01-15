New York Mets
Hey @Mets, on the 20th anniversary of Mercury Mets you play the @Pirates again! Wear the throwaheads!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3s
Hey Mets… As you know, July 27, 2019 will mark the 20th Anniversary of the Mercury Mets. On July 27, 1999 you hosted the Pirates. Well…look what the scheduling gods have provided… Come on, you HAVE To lean into this and do a TATC night. I mean, what’
Mel Stottlemyre was a unique baseball legend, writes @MikeMcCannRadio. https://t.co/ORaQDIJDel #Yankees #MetsTV / Radio Network
No idea what you’re talking about. The Mets were in the World Series this decade, brought In Cano, Diaz & Lowrie…Yankees have not won since George died in 2010, foolishly tied up a quarter billion $ in one player and are now playing Moneyball. Clearly not being run well. #WWMDS@metspolice @Deadspin Comparing the #Mets to the Yankees makes absolutely no sense when you consider the owners & how overly inept the Wilpons are compared to Hal Steinbrenner...Heck, they dealt with Bernie Madoff, what does that tell ya??? The Yanks are gonna be fine, no need for the commish.Blogger / Podcaster
So therefore the Mets have MORE advantages than the poor lowly Yankees. That explains why the Mets have been in the World Series in recent memory and the Yankees have not. Perhaps Manfred does not need to act since possibly the Yankees cannot afford expensive Free Agents.@metspolice The company owned by the Yankees owners owns 20% of YES. The company owned by the Mets owners owns 65% of SNY. That's the difference.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MattWi77iams: @timbhealey But, it is a Hall Of Fame pennant though, so maybe Peter went to the ceremony.Beat Writer / Columnist
More pressing issues? It was only July when @deadspin was asking #WWMDS about the Mets! Surely Manfred must now step in to save the floundering pennant-less Yankees. https://t.co/i6GWBpbsld@metspolice @Deadspin There are more pressing issues for the Commissioner to deal with like the Rays stadium issue & trying to control pace of play. Trying to fix the game by giving the Yankees advantages doesn't make any sense. It's all up to the team owners & GMs to decide how to fix their teams.Blogger / Podcaster
ANALYSIS: This Spider-Man is too young to remember Mike Piazza playing. It should be a David Wright pennant UNLESS it’s a gift from Uncle Ben.Mike Piazza: a super hero’s hero! #LGM #SpiderManFarFromeHome (via @SpiderManMovie trailer) https://t.co/85cImVOp9EBeat Writer / Columnist
