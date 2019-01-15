New York Mets

USA Today
E7846ddc-5f11-440c-b6be-91d967e76b2b-e02_v2_wetteland_moments_29

John Wetteland: Former MLB All-Star arrested for child sex abuse

by: A.J. Perez USA Today 7m

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer John Wetteland was arrested and charged with child sex abuse.

Tweets