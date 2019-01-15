New York Mets

New York Post
Yasmani

Yasmani Grandal: Why I turned down Mets’ $60 million offer

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

Yasmani Grandal considered it a $60 million insult. Yes, the Mets were potentially offering him more years than other teams, but the then-free agent catcher felt the average money per year was beneath

Tweets