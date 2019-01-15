New York Mets

The Mets Police
Dw1a523wkasbszo

Looks like the Mets did some snazzy decorating

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Jason shared these on his twitter.  Might be new, might have been there for a while, but I hadn’t seen these.  Very cool.  More of this Metsies. Seriously, these are really great whoever did this. Super awesome. I assume I’m allowed to share these...

Tweets