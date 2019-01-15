New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mike Piazza pleased Spider-Man is a Mike Piazza fan

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Didn’t this pennant already appear in the first movie?  Anyway, I get that for the Mets that it’s killing off the winter…believe me I get it. Being a major fan of all Spiderman movies as well as the original cartoon as kid this is a huge honor. #honor

