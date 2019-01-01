New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Mets are monitoring the market of free agent A.J. Pollock

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 6m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said earlier this offseason that Pollock would be a good fit for the Mets. The team has since traded for Keon Broxton, but he profiles as a backup -- as does Juan Lagares.

