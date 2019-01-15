Here’s the @The7LineArmy jersey for 2019

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

I know a lot of you are like WHO CARES but hey you fill a blog all winter. .@The7LineArmy 2019 replica jersey just came in! ORDER YOURS ON FRIDAY at 10am ET. S-4XL available. https://t.co/Leo5ZoHiiC pic.twitter.com/9TIiSjkEHM — The 7 Line (@The7Line)