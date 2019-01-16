New York Mets

The Mets Police
31383283632_fbdec8e465_b

Guys, it’s not news: Peter Parker’s Piazza Mets pennant was in the FIRST movie

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

As I thought…this is not news at all, and I am pleased with myself that I made MY story that Mike Piazza was happy about it, not that it exists. As you can see on this post from 2016 on Van Hagar, this pennant has been around.  Great job by The Red...

Tweets