New York Mets

North Jersey
4697f85e-430c-43a5-a197-537353b6bbd5-103018_queens_mets_09

Mets add depth by signing Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal worth $20 million

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 4m

The Mets will introduce Jed Lowrie at Citi Field on Wednesday.

Tweets