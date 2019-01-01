New York Mets

North Jersey
4697f85e-430c-43a5-a197-537353b6bbd5-103018_queens_mets_09

NY Mets sign Jed Lowrie to two-year, $20 million deal; Where does he fit in the lineup?

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 2m

The Mets will introduce Jed Lowrie at Citi Field on Wednesday.

Tweets