New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets, masters of social media manipulation, just happen to announce Spider-Man bobblehead today

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Gee what a coincidence.  Well played Will, well played.  See you Saturday. Just added to the promo schedule…Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! ?️?️ Sunday, July 7 the first 25,000 fans will receive a #Mets #SpiderMan bobblehead as part of @Marvel

