New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Amazin-avenue-prospect-list

2019 Top 25 Mets Prospects: 14, Desmond Lindsay

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48s

Coming in at 14 on our 2019 list is a toolsy outfielder who has missed a great deal of time and baseball development due to assorted injuries.

Tweets