First Spring Training workout dates for all clubs
Major League Baseball has revealed the first Spring Training workout dates for pitchers and catchers and those for the full squads for all 30 clubs. MLB also announced game times for all Cactus and Grapefruit League action in February and March. ::...
Brodie on Frazier: "We made this signing with the intention that Todd would be on this roster. He is a big part of who we want to be this year."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @HayesGardner: No. 18 Iowa State women visit West Virginia at 6 pm tonight. Although the Mountaineers are not currently projected to be a tournament team, this should be a tough game for the Cyclones. WVU boasts two future pros, including the electric Tynice Martin.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lefty reliever Luis Avilan has a strong chance to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Brodie Van Wagenen said today. Avilan recently signed a minor league deal with the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
My respect for @GMBVW exists because he knows the first step to achieving is believing--Another Met name from past is smiling down on Citi hearing that I am sure--Tug McGraw....Beat Writer / Columnist
This has been repeated by others far more intelligently than me, but Conan's comments were actually enlightening. Maybe it's hard to get it in a time when everybody is obsessed with themselves and how many likes/retweets they get on social media? I dunno.Beat Writer / Columnist
They’re going to have to deliver some offense on a regular basis too.@michaelgbaron Call me an optimist but I’m actually excited about the idea of Lagares / Broxton delivering nightly highlight reel plays in CF. Forget the oft-injured Pollock and sign Keuchel or Ottavino.Blogger / Podcaster
