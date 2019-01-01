New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has a message for the NL East: 'Come get us'

Since taking over as Mets GM, Brodie Van Wagenen's words have been just as aggressive as his offseason approach. And that continued at Jed Lowrie's introductory press conference on Wednesday.

