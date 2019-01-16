This is nuts. Even if you're warped enough to believe this stuff, how shortsighted and oblivious would you have to be to not realize it's going to come with tons and tons of (reasonable) backlash? Does "the base" really gaf about the vice president's wife's day job?

Joyce Alene Karen Pence has taken a job at a school that bans gay employees & requires employees to affirm that “marriage unites one man and one woman” and that “a wife is commanded to submit to her husband. https://t.co/6wjVOECvQH