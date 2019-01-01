New York Mets

North Jersey
Wilmer Flores to sign with Diamondbacks after six seasons with the Mets

by: Associated Press North Jersey 11m

After six seasons as a utility infielder with the Mets, Wilmer Flores will sign with the Diamondbacks in free agency.

