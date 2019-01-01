New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores lands MLB contract in Arizona
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 19m
Wilmer Flores lands on his feet (ha!) after being non-tendered by the Mets, as he inks a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The contract is one year with a club option for 2020 that guarantees Flo…
Tweets
-
Why Kyrie Irving just apologized to LeBron James https://t.co/2ZtZWA9FdIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four tennis players in custody for match-fixing https://t.co/SJzELfe6ClBlogger / Podcaster
-
St. John's needed this one, but it still has more work to do https://t.co/GEgTYnkgRUBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's all about risk vs. reward https://t.co/isTI89JfYWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AsburyParkPress: Toms River's Todd Frazier urges support for school repair referendum https://t.co/ub5nQHKm4gPlayer
-
They can't be done yet https://t.co/Pt7nSvSmS8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets