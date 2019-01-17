New York Mets

Jed Lowrie expecting to be an everyday player for the Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8m

Jed Lowrie will wear the “super-utility” label for the Mets, but he’s hardly a part-time player. “I have been told that I will be a regular, and that is what I’m going into it thinking,”

